Backstage News on Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back His Own Staff

According to reports, employees with ties to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon are returning to the company.

Brad Blum, who joined WWE in June 2006 and was promoted to the Executive Vice President of Operations & Chief of Staff position in November 2019, has reportedly been spotted at the WWE headquarters in recent days, according to a new report from PWInsider. Blum had left the company, according to the report, but many people expect his return. McMahon’s chief of staff at the time was Blum.

Blum’s LinkedIn page states that he has continued to work full-time for WWE since June 2006 despite the report claiming that he had left. In June 2006, he was hired to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff; however, in November 2019, the position’s title was changed to Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff. After Vince retired last summer, there was no mention of Blum leaving the WWE.

Also rumored to be returning to the company in the near future are some of McMahon’s administrative employees who left after his retirement in the summer.

It was also mentioned that there have been conflicting reports regarding whether McMahon has visited the WWE HQ offices, but information from a week ago indicated that everything had been set up for Vince’s return and that his office had remained unaltered throughout his absence from the organization.