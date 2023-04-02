Backstage News On Vince McMahon Working WrestleMania 39, Stephanie McMahon Update

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was working on Saturday while at SoFi Stadium for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

PWMania.com previously reported that Vince was set to appear at WrestleMania this weekend for his first Premium Live Event since “retiring” in the summer of 2022. On Saturday and Sunday, McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan were said to have “specific personal offices” backstage at SoFi Stadium.

In an update, PWInsider reports that McMahon was at Saturday’s WrestleMania show working, and his office is right next to the Gorilla Position.

McMahon was said to be supervising WrestleMania and could be heard on the headsets early on, giving feedback and asking questions.

This was said to be in contrast to the March 6 RAW, where Vince was backstage for the first time since “retiring” last summer. Vince wasn’t there just to hang out this time.

Vince, who recently signed a new contract with WWE, will most likely be present for Night 2 and the post-WrestleMania RAW.

In related news, former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon was spotted backstage at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

There’s no word on whether Stephanie was working, but this was her first WWE show since resigning earlier this year when Vince returned to the company. WWE CEO Nick Khan recently mentioned Stephanie possibly returning to WWE.