Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Attitude About Covid-19, WWE SmackDown Viewership

– Dave Meltzer discussed Vince McMahon’s attitude regarding Covid-19’s impact on WWE business and said the following:

“WWE has still yet to do, as far as I know, one test so far… As it was explained to me, Vince McMahon is not receptive to the outside world. He finds what’s going on in the outside world to be an annoyance because it is getting in the way of his vision. He’s got a vision and all these people are freakin’ getting in his way of what he wants to do by not letting him run whatever.”

– This week’s WWE Smackdown, coming off the Money in the Bank PPV, drew 2.043 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.030 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.055 million viewers. Last week’s show drew 2.040 million viewers.