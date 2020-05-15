Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Attitude About SummerSlam, Potential Opponent For Asuka

– As PWMania previously reported, WWE is looking at alternate locations for Summerslam that will allow fans in attendance and it’s possible that the event will take place in September if necessary, according to WrestleVotes.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed the WrestleVotes report and added that Vince McMahon is “determined” to have the event take place with fans.

Meltzer noted that “Vince is the person who will make the call and he changes his mind constantly, sometimes brilliant and often in almost complete denial of what is going on in the world and right now he sees the pandemic as something inconvenient because it gets in the way of his vision of what the product is supposed to be and his plans.”

– Mickie James has publicly teased a match against new RAW women’s champion Asuka. The two of them competed against each other at the NXT Takeover: Toronto event in November of 2016.