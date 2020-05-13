Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Becky Lynch Becoming Pregnant

Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting that there is no backstage heat on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins over the news that Becky is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Dangoor noted the following:

“WrestleTalk has learned that Vince [McMahon] is not angry at Lynch for falling pregnant and is fully understanding of her decision to pursue a family. Everyone within WWE, including Vince himself, are believed to be very happy for both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at this time.”

In addition to that, there is said to be no pressure on Rollins to continue wrestling due to the risk it would put on Becky and her pregnancy from Covid-19.