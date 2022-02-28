Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, 76 year-old Vince McMahon is expected to be involved in a storyline with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee leading up to Wrestlemania 38 and there will “most likely” be a match.

The match was listed on the internal match schedule for WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported in F4Wonline’s Daily Update that the bout will be a complete smoke and mirrors match, so expect some outside interference and other things to cut down on how many bumps McMahon takes.

The WWE Chairman hasn’t wrestled in over a decade and it’s been several years since he’s taken a bump. If Vince officially has a match, it will be his first one since he competed against CM Punk during an episode of WWE RAW in 2012.

WWE still has around 20,000 unsold tickets available for each night of WrestleMania and that is why the company is reportedly looking to utilize as many big names for the event as possible.