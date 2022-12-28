Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Contract Process, Nick Khan’s Management Ways

Internal feelings regarding the contract negotiation process under the WWE regime previously led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who retired from the company in July, are being revealed with new details.

Last year, it was reported that no-cut clauses were not included in any of the WWE contract negotiations, and that McMahon was specifically opposed to adding a no-cut clause, but that other front office employees were. According to Fightful Select, many in the front office have heard that current WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan is open to the idea.

McMahon ultimately had the final say, and he was said to be adamantly opposed to the idea of a no-cut clause. The clause did not cost WWE any major potential free agents, but some had inquired about it. One person chalked it up to McMahon’s stubbornness, saying it really put into perspective how many talents who had been released said, “Vince McMahon liked me, but…” when he ultimately had the say over who was cut.

Most talents who have spoken out on the matter have had nothing but positive things to say about Khan and his management style, specifically thinking outside the box in comparison to WWE traditions.

There have been no major main roster releases since McMahon’s departure in the summer, though there have been NXT and NXT UK cuts.