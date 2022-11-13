Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.

Dave Meltzer explained what happened on Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated the following:

“There was a miscommunication, from what I understand. In the sense that it wasn’t supposed to be like that but it got changed like at the last second. I don’t know if everyone knew. Liv dove off the barricade but didn’t get far enough because originally it was going to be a different spot. From what I gather when they were going to the ring it got changed and maybe Liv didn’t hear about the change so that was the result.”

Everything else went according to plan, and Shotzi won the match to become the number one contender for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

You can watch a clip from the spot below:



