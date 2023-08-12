Backstage News On What AEW Was Considering For Bryan Danielson At All In Before His Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson was thought to have fractured his right forearm with about ten minutes remaining in his match against Kazuchika Okada at the 2023 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

Fightful Select speculated on what Bryan would have done at the 2023 All In PPV event if he hadn’t been injured.

“Sources confirmed that Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson was at least considered for the show before the injury, and even for a little bit after the injury, as the company hoped he’d be ready for a return. However, AEW sources claimed that were were also other plans for Omega, but didn’t hear what those were.”

It was reiterated to Fightful that Omega vs. Danielson was only considered for the event and was not actually planned. The first match between Omega and Danielson occurred at the 2021 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite and ended in a time limit draw.