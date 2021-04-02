Backstage News On What Happened With Matt Riddle Forgetting His Lines On WWE RAW

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment with Asuka on WWE RAW and what possibly happened:

“Remember on Monday when Riddle was doing that thing and he forgot his line? I was debating was this real or was this a work? Because the way they do Riddle’s character, I strongly believed it was a work because how do you not know your line? The whole thing was just bizarre. Well, it was a shoot! Yup, they did not tell him… I haven’t fully figured out the story yet because the story I was told actually doesn’t make a lot of sense. The story I was told was he wasn’t told it was live but [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] saw it and they just laughed and laughed and laughed. So, if it was live you can’t redo it. So I’m wondering if what actually happened was a pretape that he screwed up but they loved the pretape so much — the point is what you saw on TV was not a plan. He was supposed to deliver his line. He had some line about the scooters in Japan. He screwed up, they howled and they thought we got to put this on TV. Nevermind the fact that it makes your promotion look like World Championship Wrestling. It’s all about entertaining themselves. It entertained Bruce, it entertained Vince and so it went on television. That’s the story on Riddle and forgetting his line. He actually forgot his line and they thought it was funny.”