Backstage News On What Is Expected To Be The Run Time For WWE RAW On Netflix

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW ended earlier than the previous week’s, confirming what WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said they will be more flexible on the show’s run time rather than it ending strictly at two or three hours.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE typically aims to have a “sweet spot” of two and a half hours. However, this can and has changed over time, and WWE still has some wiggle room with RAW on Netflix. The runtime is just what Triple H hopes to achieve each week.

The report then states that this past Monday on RAW, WWE ended up cutting a number of segments to get the run time they decided upon. This was because Penta’s segment went long, and they went a few minutes past the originally planned time. Segments were also done during commercial breaks that could air on non-Netflix international TV stations, extending the show to three hours with commercials. International stations were told it would be that time.