Backstage News On What Is Reportedly Planned For Roman Reigns’ New Faction

The belief is that The Usos will be soon be wrestling shirtless like Roman Reigns as part of his faction and will also have new entrance music, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. Reigns previously mentioned during a Facebook stream with fans that he would be getting new music when the time was right.

Davis stated that a source noted the following to him:

“This story is meant to elevate Roman but also to bring Jimmy and Jey up to the next level as well.”

Jimmy Uso isn’t expected to be cleared to compete until early 2021 but WWE reportedly has the storyline with Reigns and The Usos “mapped out” for the next several months. Vince McMahon is said to be “fully on board” with the storyline and it’s expected to proceed as planned unless someone is injured.

Fans have speculated online that the group will be known as “The Samoan Dynasty” or “The Bloodline” but no official name has been announced yet.