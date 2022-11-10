Backstage News on What WWE Considered With Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Going into WWE Wrestlemania 39, the situation involving Roman Reigns and the WWE world titles has been described as “complex.” According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, “Triple H considered giving Drew McIntyre either the WWE or Universal title at Clash at the Castle, with Roman Reigns keeping the other, in a ‘convoluted’ way that would have involved both Austin Theory and Tyson Fury.”

WrestleVotes revealed the following to Dangoor regarding the idea for the event in Cardiff:

“The only thing they could think of was with Austin Theory. He was going to somehow make it known that he was only cashing in for one of the belts. Therefore, it became a triple threat, and Tyson Fury stopped him like he did, and Drew would then would take one of the titles. For whatever reason, that didn’t work, and it sounds really convoluted. I don’t know how you’re gonna pull it off on TV.”

“They wanted to make the titles separate in the moment, because they do want to titles again, but they’re struggling to figure out how. I do know that they were talking up until maybe night of or day over here.”