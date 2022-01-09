Backstage News On What WWE Creative Was Told About Sasha Banks’ Injury

At the January 2nd WWE live event, Sasha Banks looked to have hurt her leg or knee during a match against Charlotte Flair in Fayetteville, North Carolina when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker as her leg was planted awkwardly.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that Banks would be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to an injury.

Fightful Select reported that “WWE creative were pretty clear in that Banks wouldn’t be available as early as January 3.” Heading into this week’s Raw, the media outlet was told Banks wasn’t expected for the Royal Rumble, and that creatively the company should plan accordingly.

This is another hit to the SmackDown brand that has caused a lot of significant creative changes of late. Previous things that have come up include Drew McIntyre being injured, Jeff Hardy’s release, and Roman Reigns having COVID-19.