Backstage News on What WWE Had Planned for Gable Steveson

There hasn’t been much discussion about Gable Steveson in WWE. There had been no mention of him on television in months, despite the fact that he was supposed to be a part of the RAW brand by this point.

During Dave Meltzer’s appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event TSN Radio show, he discussed Steveson.

According to Meltzer, “He hasn’t debuted and they wanted to debut him at WrestleMania and it didn’t happen.”

He added, “He was supposed to be fast-tracked to main events by now. Like come right out of college and win the NCAAs, which he did. And then go right to WWE top level and that didn’t happen. They are waiting for him to be ready, I guess. There’s been some talk of him going back to college next year, too. I don’t know what’s gonna happen but he’s training. He’s training with Ken Anderson so we’ll see what happens.”

Meltzer also talked about what he was initially told about plans for Steveson, and he agreed that it was strange that Steveson was training with Ken Anderson rather than at an official WWE facility like the Performance Center in Orlando.

“This is what I was told originally when they first announced the deal,” Meltzer said. “It was [that] he was gonna be the new Brock Lesnar and they were going to send coaches to Minnesota [and] get a place in Minneapolis and during the wrestling season, they were gonna have him also train as a pro wrestler, which probably wasn’t a good idea to do both at the same time. But that was their idea and that he would do scattered Raw’s over the course of the year. Remember they drafted him for Raw and he would make appearances and they would build it up and things like that. And then he ended up not making any appearances and I never heard of them sending trainers to Minneapolis so things changed greatly as the year went on. And then he won the NCAAs again. And then he started training pro wrestling but it was not in Orlando. As far as what’s gonna happen now is anyone’s guess.”

According to the tweet that was posted on March 7, 2022, Steveson appeared to be under the impression that he was going to make an appearance on TV in the very near future. That has not been the case.

Appreciate the love! Almost time! #WWERaw — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) March 8, 2022

