Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned Prior To Steve Cutler’s Release

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Steve Cutler’s release from WWE and what the company had initially planned for Smackdown:

“He’s [Cutler] out, he’s now a free agent. He [Murphy] isn’t being used because there is no spot for him. They booked him into this thing with Aalyah and now they haven’t figured out how get out of it. It was gonna be Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Murphy against Corbin, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler. Well, you take Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler out then there’s no spot for Murphy unless you wanna make these Dominik Mysterio matches 3 on 1 instead of 2 on 1. They decided to go with the 2 on 1.”

Storyline plans had to be changed due to Cutler testing positive for Covid-19.

(quote coutesy of WrestlingNews.co)