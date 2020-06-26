Backstage News On What WWE Has Planned For Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is now using “The Horror Show” at the tagline for this year’s Extreme Rules PPV.

WWE plans to do a cinematic match between Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt at the PPV event with production similar to the Firefly Funhouse but more action-oriented like the Boneyard match, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting.

Giri wrote that “the plan is to have various spots and storytelling telling of their past to the present.” A source noted to Giri that the match “will be a cross between a Terminator and a horror movie.”

Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in the process along with Triple H and Jeremy Borash. Michael P.S. Hayes is having hip surgery but could also be providing some input. The match is expected to be another overnight shoot like the Boneyard match and possible locations are being scouted.