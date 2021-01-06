Backstage News On What WWE Intended With Ric Flair and Charlotte On WWE RAW

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Ric Flair tripped his own daughter Charlotte which led to Charlotte being pinned by Peyton Royce. Fans were confused about the finish and weren’t sure if Flair tripped Charlotte by accident or if he did it on purpose due to Lacey Evans’ flirting during the match.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“I have just been alerted by the way for those of you that watched RAW, that in fact the story was supposed to be that Ric was trying to trip Peyton and it was supposed to be an accident.”