Backstage News On What WWE Was Considering For AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross On SmackDown

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured the fallout from last Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE as well as the continuation of some storylines.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, United States Champion Austin Theory losing the title to Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, and the main event segment of Roman Reigns Hail to the Chief with Jimmy Uso were among the highlights of the show. Click here for full SmackDown results.

Styles defeated Kross in under ten minutes. Mia Yim took Scarlett out at ringside and threw her over the announce table in the latest match in their feud.

According to PWInsider, there was talk in the last week about WWE adding a stipulation to the match, possibly No DQ. The idea was dropped, and they performed a normal match, despite the fact that it appeared to be the end of the feud.