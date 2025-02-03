Backstage News On When Alexa Bliss’ WWE Return

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss made her highly-anticipated return at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night.

According to Fightful Select, previous reports from PWInsider.com and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter correctly predicted Bliss’s return. However, as of Saturday morning, most of the other competitors were unaware that she would be in the match. The report also revealed that Bliss did not attend Friday’s rehearsals, and her inclusion resulted in Shotzi being pulled from the match at the last minute.

Within the company, many were excited to see Bliss back in action, though some felt bad about how the situation unfolded for Shotzi, who had originally been slated for a spot in the 30-woman Rumble.