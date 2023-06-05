Backstage News On When Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III Is Expected To Take Place

Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a third match in their rivalry during the May 29th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW. Lesnar defeated Cody at the Backlash PLE, but Cody defeated Lesnar at the Night of Champions PLE.

WWE has not officially confirmed when the third match will take place, but Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided a scoop during Wrestling Observer Radio. He said:

“Big news, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is Summerslam at Ford Field. Match number three. I presume he [Cody] is going to win, he should win.”

In terms of when Cody will “finish the story” with Universal champion Roman Reigns, it was reported in May that WWE was considering delaying a rematch between Cody and Reigns until Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. There has been no word on Reigns’ opponent for Summerslam, despite the fact that he is currently involved in a storyline with The Usos.