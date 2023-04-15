Backstage News On When FTR Re-Signed With AEW

Following the signing of a four-year contract with the promotion, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will remain in AEW for the ensuing few years.

Before defeating The Gunns at the Revolution and winning the world tag team titles, the pair had been absent from television for several weeks.

On Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was recorded on Wednesday night following Dynamite, the tag team revealed the duration of their contract. They also stated that they intended to retire following the completion of this contract.

Prior to the announcement, Harwood made it known that they had decided to stick with Tony Khan’s promotion even though they had previously teased leaving AEW for a return to WWE or an independent run in a storyline.

They signed the contract months ago, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “It should be noted that we were told months ago that the deal was already done and everything public was an angle given the storyline with the belts vs. leaving the company, and due to that, nobody could say so publicly.”