Backstage News On When WWE Made Changes For The Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, how Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two win over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was changed late as the plan as of this past Friday was for The Fiend to get the win.

In an update, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that several match finishes were changed during the big weekend, including Orton vs. Fiend. The finish to Orton vs. Fiend was reportedly changed on Sunday, just a few hours before the match kicked off the show.

There were reportedly two more finishes that were changed and/or finalized over the weekend, with one major match being changed/finalized on Saturday before Night One began.

The original report on the late change noted that there was an idea for the WrestleMania match to write Orton off WWE TV. However, the people involved in putting the match together noted to The Observer that they weren’t told anything like that.

Orton indicated on last night’s RAW that he is moving on from The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. There is no word on what WWE has planned next for him, but we will keep you updated.

