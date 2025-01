As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network will revert back to two hours later this year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show will likely revert to two hours in May or June. The report also mentioned that this would be just after WrestleMania, as the company currently feels it has enough material to keep it at three hours until then.