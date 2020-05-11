Backstage News On Where In WWE HQ The MITB Ladder Matches Were Shot

AJ Styles was always scheduled to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match and was not a surprise replacement for Apollo Crews.

As seen during the Money in the Bank ladder matches, the men’s and women’s WWE Superstars brawled all over WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. There were scenes shot in the lobby, first floor (gym), the second floor, the third floor, the fourth floor (Vince McMahon’s office), the second floor again and the fourth floor again before finally ending on the roof.

The Money in the Bank Conference Room is a real place in WWE Headquarters. The briefcase Dana Brooke pulled down in the room actually hangs from the ceiling.