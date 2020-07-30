Backstage News On Whether AEW Crowds Are Given Direction

AEW Star Ricky Starks recently spoke with Fightful Select. In the interview, the former NWA star noted that AEW’s current audience is not told what they could or should do during tapings.

Starks stated that the crowd is not given any instruction about their participation and he didn’t think that would work out well and he wouldn’t want direction on how to react to the show.

Fightful noted that the only instruction the wrestlers working as fans were given was to “have fun and detach a little bit.”