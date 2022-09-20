Backstage News on Whether the AEW Rankings Have Been Axed

The AEW rankings have been an important aspect of the promotion due to the fact that they are mentioned in storylines when it is appropriate and are used to build up potential title contenders.

Fans felt that WWE, under Vince McMahon’s creative direction, lacked an element that this system, which gives AEW a more sports-based feel and shows that wins and losses do matter.

However, when some stars wrestle so frequently on weekly programmings, such as Dark, Dark Elevation, Dynamite, and Rampage, it can make having a ranking system more difficult than it needs to be.

Since the rankings haven’t been updated on the AEW website since the 31st of August, some fans have the belief that the rankings have been axed. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was questioned about the situation.

“They’re not dead, but they have been toned down, but they’re not dead. There was a decision not to emphasize them as much on television, but they can always go back to doing so.”

