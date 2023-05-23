Backstage News On Which Match Will Close WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE fans are in for a Triple Main Event this weekend.

As seen on Monday Night Raw this week and as has been the focus of the advertising for the show, WWE is pushing a Triple Main Event for WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The company is pushing the World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and AJ Styles, the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team title showdown between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and The Bloodline team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, as well as the fight between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes as the three main events for Saturday afternoon’s show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Although nothing has been confirmed at this point, the belief is that the Rollins-Styles bout to determine the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion will be the show-closer for WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Make sure to join us on Saturday afternoon for live WWE Night of Champions 2023 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It's a TRIPLE MAIN EVENT this Saturday at #WWENOC! First up, @WWERollins and @AJStylesOrg meet to determine who will become the World Heavyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/aQqa9hBKL5 — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023