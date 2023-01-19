Backstage News on Who Decided to Pull WWE NXT Segment Following Jay Briscoe’s Death

On Tuesday night, WWE joined the wrestling world in remembering Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident that also claimed the life of another driver and seriously injured his two daughters.

WWE had the announcers on NXT announce Jay’s death, and Triple H also paid tribute to Jay in a tweet.

A planned “funeral” segment was pulled from the show, as PWMania.com previously reported. The New Day was supposed to be included.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, made the decision to do a promo segment/brawl to set up the triple threat match with New Day defending their NXT Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly and Gallus at Vengeance Day rather than what was originally planned.

Meltzer said, “Did you hear the whole thing about this one? This was supposed to be a funeral segment, and they realized literally minutes before this thing started when they found out about Jay Briscoe. They made the call to switch it because they knew it would be in really bad taste, which is so different from WWE in similar situations in the past. But, it was Shawn’s [Michaels] call.”

