Backstage News On Who Pitches Creative Ideas To Vince McMahon and More

WWE has a complex creative system arranged backstage with Vince McMahon in the center of things. The hard part is getting an idea to Vince.

WWE writers must ask permission before revealing any storylines to Superstars at this point.

Ed Koskey is the man who handles more of the creative direction on the Raw brand. A WWE source revealed that he handles “more of the direction in booking than Bruce Prichard,” but he also works with the executive director to decide what gets pitched to Vince McMahon.

Koskey and Prichard handle the creative elements and then decide which ideas Vince McMahon needs to hear. McMahon will either reject or approve them at that point. A WWE source also revealed that “Bruce is the person who tries to isolate Vince from ideas and other voices.”

It’s speculated that some major backstage politics were at play when Paul Heyman was removed from his executive director position on Raw. The company is still burying those who Heyman wanted to push, and they also recently released Andrade.

The flow of information is stopped up backstage because that is another way that they can maintain control. For weeks, the WrestleMania card was strictly on a “need to know” basis. Now it is finally starting to come together publicly. Many Superstars had no idea what their role would be, and some still don’t.

Credit: RSN