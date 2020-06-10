Backstage News On Who Produced Backlot Brawl At NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The Backlot Brawl (Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream) at NXT Takeover: In Your House was put together by the same people who produced the Boneyard Yard match, which saw AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Wrestling Inc reports.

Michael Hayes, Triple H, and Jeremy Borash put it together. Those three were the main ones in charge between takes, making changes, or suggestions.

After Cole took a bump on the windshield, there was a break in filming due to the blood that had already dried. Also, the contest started filming at midnight due to the weather and finished in just under three hours.