Backstage News On Who Told Talent WWE Owned Their Real Names

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE recently told their talent not to engage with third party platforms anymore, as they were “using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company.” There were some reports that WWE said they owned the real names of the talent as well but that’s not the case.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the rumor managed to confuse talent. According to reports, Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was the one who made the statement. It was believed that the statement meant that talent couldn’t use their real names for platforms and that doesn’t appear to be the case.

As noted, Paige has changed one of her accounts to her real name of Saraya, which is believed to be what caused that statement. Some thought that WWE was claiming their talent no longer owned the rights to their real names, but this is obviously unlikely. It’s more likely that WWE may be able to stop talent from marketing themselves on platforms the company doesn’t want them using while they are under WWE contract.