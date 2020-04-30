Backstage News On Who Wrote AEW’s Most Recent Dynamite Shows

The most recent episodes of AEW Dynamite were written by Tony Khan, with Cody Rhodes’ input and help, according to a report from Pwinsider. Khan reportedly wrote all of the episodes that have aired in recent weeks. Khan knew he was going to have to utilize a small crew due to the lockdown and he sat down and wrote all of the episodes on the fly in a matter of minutes.

As seen in recent weeks, Khan built all of the shows around the TNT Championship tournament. He also used several local indie talents to help put over his more established stars. The situation was described as a “trial by fire” where the company had to adapt to a rapidly-evolving situation. Khan wrote the shows in a similar fashion to the old territorial TV shows, which he’s said to have been a huge fan of.

Cody Rhodes was said to have been “very instrumental” in helping to put the shows together. He’s also been very hands-on with his own programs and those of several others.