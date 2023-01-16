Backstage News on Who’s in Charge of Cody Rhodes’ Video Packages

WWE has been hyping Cody Rhodes’ return since he last wrestled in June 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

He wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, and was written off TV on RAW in order to undergo surgery. WWE has recently been airing video packages about the popular star’s injury and recovery.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to Fightful, Rhodes has returned to training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his return to the ring. He chose NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to work with him. Although it has not been confirmed, there is speculation that he will return at the Royal Rumble.

Jeremy Borash, who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling for several years before joining WWE, is in charge of the hype videos, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Do you know who is in charge of the Cody Rhodes video package stuff? Jeremy Borash,” Meltzer stated.