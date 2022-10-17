Backstage News on Who’s Running Tonight’s WWE RAW With Triple H Absent

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James is apparently in charge of tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City, with help from other senior employees.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will miss tonight’s RAW due to a positive COVID-19 test. You can find out more about his WWE status and how he’s feeling by clicking here.

In an update, PWInsider reports that James will be leading tonight’s RAW. He also worked backstage at last Friday’s SmackDown in New Orleans for Triple H.

Longtime WWE writers Ed Koskey and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes are assisting James and helping to lead the creative team tonight.

Today’s creative process was recognized to be a significant team effort. Triple H, who is resting at home, has been on the phone all day to ensure that everyone is on the same page with the show’s goal.

Bruce Prichard, Executive Director of the WWE Creative Writing Team, is apparently not at RAW today. Prichard was on vacation this week and would have missed the show even if Triple H was present.