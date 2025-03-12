Backstage News On Why AEW Dynamite Only Has Two Segments Lined Up

All Elite Wrestling will hold the post-AEW Revolution episode of Dynamite later tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, but so far, only two segments have been announced.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW officials apparently had a full card put together for Dynamite. However, several wrestlers being banged up and hurt coming off of last Sunday’s Revolution PPV is keeping the company from promoting a more robust show. Meltzer also noted that AEW programming does its lowest numbers when the shows don’t plug anything interesting.