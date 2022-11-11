Backstage News on Why Bandido Signed With AEW over WWE

Following his match against ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Bandido caught the interest of AEW and WWE.

Before signing with AEW, the former ROH star considered both offers from AEW and WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the deal is for three years and has a maximum number of dates on it, which is unknown, but is said to be more matches than most AEW stars work in a year.

“In the end, he realized he couldn’t sign with WWE because he’s got a child in Mexico and his significant other doesn’t want to move from Mexico and he doesn’t want to not see his child all the time,” Meltzer wrote.

If he signed with WWE and wanted to start in NXT, he’d have to relocate to Florida. If he made the main roster, he’d be on the road more than he was in AEW.

Bandido is set to return to AEW tonight to face Rush as part of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with the winner receiving a world title match at AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming. The winner of that match will face Page, who defeated Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite earlier this week. Full Gear will host the finals, with the eventual title match taking place on December 14th.