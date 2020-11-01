Backstage News On Why Big E Didn’t Appear On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon is the ultimate decision maker in WWE, and nobody wants to have their idea rejected by the boss. This is why it is rare to hear an idea pitched to him that he didn’t invite.

Vince McMahon didn’t explicitly say anything about Big E or Chad Gable this week. He also didn’t ask, “what do you have for Big E?” or “what do you have for Gable?” This is why nothing was pitched, according to RingsideNews.

A tenured member of the creative team explained the situation that simply. We were told “since [McMahon] didn’t ask about them, no one pitched anything.”

Nobody wants to be in the position where they pitch something to Vince McMahon that he doesn’t want to hear. They certainly don’t want to pitch something in that environment that they aren’t certain Vince McMahon even wants to hear. If he doesn’t mention someone specifically, then he might not want to hear about them.

This is not the end of any push for Big E. Superstars can skip a week, but when those absences become too frequent then it is time to start worrying. There is still a plan for Big E, according to sources.

There is no consistency from the top of the creative chain for months, a situation that was amplified by Paul Heyman’s firing. Heyman pulled for continuity and a flow of storylines as Executive Director of Raw. He also pushed for long-term storyline plans. Obviously, that practice is a thing of the past in WWE.