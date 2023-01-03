Backstage News on Why Doudrop Has Disappeared From WWE TV

When Piper Niven was pushed to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021, she changed her name to Doudrop. On the main roster, she was used as a heel under Vince McMahon. When Triple H took over creative this summer, fans hoped she would revert to her Piper Niven persona and be a babyface once again.

Not only has this not occurred, but she has not worked a match or appeared on WWE television in several months.

Her most recent match was on NXT on September 6, when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction. Her previous appearance on Raw was the night before the tag team match.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Doudrop is just one of the names from the UK dealing with Visa issues, which is why WWE hasn’t used her.

Other names dealing with this issue include Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus.

Meltzer said, “Yes, it’s visa. They went they’re doing they went back for over visa situation. They got to get the visas taken care of. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of The Gallus boys and Tyler Bate. I don’t know that all of them fall into this category. Piper Niven’s been gone is another one….Doudrop. What’s her name? Blair Davenport? What’s her name? The former Bea Priestly. But yeah, a lot of them, that’s basically the situation with a lot of them is just getting the visa stuff worked out.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)