Backstage News On Why John Cena Hasn’t Appeared On WWE TV

John Cena officially kicked off his WWE retirement tour on January 6th, coinciding with the Raw on Netflix premiere episode. During the show, Cena announced that he would be competing in the Royal Rumble and vowed to win, continuing his pursuit of breaking the record for most World Title reigns.

Since then, Cena has been absent from WWE television, leading to speculation among fans about the reason for his absence.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cena has been busy filming the action-adventure comedy Matchbox this month, which has kept him away from WWE programming.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, Matchbox is based on the popular toy brand of the same name. The film stars Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, and Randeep Hooda.