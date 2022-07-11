Backstage News on Why John Cena Is Not Appearing at WWE SummerSlam

Backstage speculation suggested that John Cena will compete at SummerSlam when he made his comeback to WWE Raw last month. Theory posted signals on social media, and everything pointed to a Theory vs. Cena match in Nashville.

Cena said he would not be competing anytime soon and was unsure of his return date when he appeared on Raw after his break. Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live that John Cena can’t attend SummerSlam since he is currently filming “Peacemaker 2.”

Cena’s wrestling schedule is impacted by his TV and film commitments, just like The Rock’s is. On HBO Max, “Peacemaker 2” is among the most successful shows.

Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live, “I can confirm that being filmed right now is Peacemaker 2 and John Cena is involved. He’s working on Peacemaker 2 as we speak. I presume that’s why there have been discussions of him doing SummerSlam but then he showed up on Raw to announce ‘someday I’ll be back. I don’t know when, don’t know where but I’ll be back someday.’ Apparently, he’s filming Peacemaker and that’s why he can’t do SummerSlam.”

If Cena’s schedule is clear in the first quarter of 2023, Cena vs. Theory at WrestleMania in Los Angeles may become a possibility.

