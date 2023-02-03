Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Missing From AEW TV

Keith Lee is said to be away from AEW for storyline reasons.

Lee has been missing since the December 21, 2022 issue of AEW Dynamite, when he was attacked by his former partner Swerve Strickland and his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. Lee was attacked with cinderblocks as part of the angle.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Lee is currently out of action because they are still selling the cinderblock spot with Strickland. Lee is expected to return for revenge at some point, but no date has been set.

Lee blacked out his social media profile images shortly after the cinderblock angle, and they remain black to this day. He once removed his Twitter bio, but it now reads, “Forward march.”

Lee hasn’t wrestled since he and Swerve defeated Shane Taylor Promotions on December 10 at ROH Final Battle. His most recent AEW match was on November 19 at Full Gear, where he and Strickland were defeated by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.