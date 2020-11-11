Backstage News On Why Liv Morgan Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown

There was a lot of speculation on why Liv Morgan was not used during last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, but there has been no change in her roster status as she is still signed and a member of the blue brand.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Liv’s partner, Ruby Riott, win a Triple Threat over Natalya and Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, joining Bianca Belair as the only confirmed names. Morgan was not at ringside with Riott, and did not appear later during her backstage interview.

In an update, Ringside News reports that Liv was backstage for SmackDown, as she is every week. She was not used for SmackDown simply because WWE Chairman & creative boss Vince McMahon did not ask for her.

We noted earlier this week at this link how WWE released a photo shoot showing off The Riott Squad’s new looks, seemingly confirming that they are still an item. Morgan and Riott were drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft, but they have not teamed since being on the red brand as they lost to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the October 6 RAW show, and then lost a Fatal 4 Way to Jax and Baszler on the October 19 RAW, in a bout that also included Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, plus Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

