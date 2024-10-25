Backstage News On Why MJF Has Not Been Appearing Live On AEW TV, Identity Of Masseuse

This past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF appear via satellite. During their segment, he addressed his former tag team partner Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett).

Fightful Select reports that MJF has not been appearing live on AEW TV as he is still filming content for his upcoming movie projects and other projects.

The segment also saw MJF get a massage from a random model, who has since been revealed by the AEW Enhancement Talent Twitter (X) account as a model named Natalia.