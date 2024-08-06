Backstage News On Why MJF Was Not Suspended Over Britt Baker Confrontation

People are still discussing the backstage incident between Britt Baker, MJF, his girlfriend, and AEW on-screen talent Alicia Atout.

Dave Meltzer first announced that Baker had been suspended for one or two weeks and penalized by the company’s disciplinary committee for her behavior at the July 17th Dynamite. Baker apparently stated something about MJF when Atout was in the women’s locker room. MJF approached Baker about this.

AEW looked into the case. Fightful Select said that Baker expressed anger with MJF in the women’s locker room with Atout and informed MJF. They were informed that there had been clashes between Atout and Baker, as well as MJF and Baker. Will Ospreay talked with Baker at one point, as Baker was upset with Atout informing MJF about what happened in the locker room.

Baker has appeared on television since then, although he was officially suspended. Ibou of WrestlePurists later stated that the incident occurred immediately following MJF’s match with Ospreay, which opened the show. According to Fightful, the dispute “resulted in MJF punching a wall before his hour-long match.”

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, AEW did not suspend MJF because HR saw it as MJF protecting Atout and did not believe it was punishable.

Ibou stated, “All of these things are true. MJF did punch a wall. MJF did 100% go into the women’s locker room. The question now is, and the question that many fans have been asking is, then, why did he not get suspended? The reason why he didn’t get suspended is because of the context and order of these events. According to multiple sources, when MJF hit the wall, it was not a case of like he was in front of Britt Baker, and he punched the wall right next to her. Apparently, he had his interaction, and he walked very, very, very far down the hallway where no one was there and then hit a wall. Which is a different context than, like, you know, in the women’s locker room punching walls.”

He went on to say, “Regarding the women’s locker room aspect of the story, the official information I got was that it was after this whole thing apparently had calmed down. Apparently, Will Ospreay was the first person to confront Britt Baker and he just kind of asked her why she was starting issues. Ospreay confronted her, asked about it, and Britt Baker went off on Alicia Atout. Britt Baker called Alicia Atout, by multiple accounts, a ‘Stupid f***ing b***’ because Alicia Atout informed MJF that Britt Baker was berating him, talking crap about Max and Ospreay. Because she was basically like it’s what the story had already been told, she was burying them as their match was going on, the one-hour match. Alicia Atout lets Max know via text message. Max finds out later, Ospreay approaches, MJF comes to the defense of his fiancee. Britt Baker goes off on Alicia for being a snitch, she accused her of being a snitch, called her a ‘Stupid f***ing b**ch.’ She said she was going to get her kicked out of the women’s locker room, so on and so forth. MJF going into the women’s locker room was allegedly him going there, knocking and asking if he could enter, and them saying that he could enter, and that’s when he got in the locker room.”

The reason why he was not suspended is because HR had all the details and the information and the footage, and they looked it all over and said, ‘Okay, you’re not in the wrong here and you’re just coming to the defense of your fiancee. So they just kind of didn’t really punish him because they didn’t see it as something that should be punishable. So that’s kind of the deal with…..that’s the situation with MJF and Britt Baker Britt’s not going to miss All In. She’s going to wrestle at All In against Mercedes (Mone).”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)