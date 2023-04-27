Backstage News On Why NXT Stars Are Being Used On WWE Main Event

WWE NXT Superstars have been scheduled to appear on recent episodes of WWE Main Event for a variety of reasons.

Since early October, more than a dozen NXT Superstars have been brought to RAW to work the weekly WWE Main Event tapings, primarily so officials can give them a closer look. The list is shown below. While none of these wrestlers have been called up as of this writing, several are rumored to be in the running for main roster spots as early as the 2023 WWE Draft. Furthermore, WWE officials have been reported to be “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT talents have generated while working the Main Event tapings, and that this applies to both the buzz they’ve generated for themselves and the WWE Main Event show in general.

According to WWE sources, the NXT Superstars are booked for Main Event not only to add intrigue to the show, but also to give the wrestlers experience in front of larger non-Florida TV crowds, Fightful Select reports. The opportunities also allow officials to observe how the NXT stars perform on main roster TV and to evaluate the up-and-coming talent when working with veterans.

The WWE Main Event bookings are not an indication that a main roster call-up is being considered; however, a good performance can go a long way.

Since early October, NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event have received a look from main roster officials, including current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes (twice), current NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn, Bron Breakker, Axiom, Andre Chase, Fallon Henley, Kiana James (three times), Josh

WWE Main Event airs on Hulu every Thursday, and then on Peacock and the WWE Network two weeks later.