Backstage News On Why Roman Reigns Missed This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not appear on the December 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, CA. In storyline, Paul Heyman said that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 PPV event.

According to RSN, Reigns was not expected to be at this show, because they knew about this day off for, at least, two months.

Those within the company, “knew Roman was off this week for the past two months.” This was “a planned vacation or sabbatical” for the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns was mentioned several times during SmackDown as Brock Lesnar returned to the blue brand this week. His relationship with Paul Heyman is getting very interesting as well, because it seems that the Beast Incarnate has his Advocate once again.

Roman Reigns has a very demanding schedule, but even the Head of the Table needs a night off. He got that time off this week and it was something that WWE was very much prepared for.