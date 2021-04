During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Roman Reigns’ dominant victory at WrestleMania 37 and how it appears that Reigns is being built up for a major match down the line against someone like The Rock or Brock Lesnar. Meltzer said the following:

“There is no doubt what their intention is, that there is one guy they are pushing, and everybody else is there to, you know, service their one guy. That’s what this match was.”