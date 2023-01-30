Backstage News on Why Roxanne Perez’s Royal Rumble Time Was Short

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez had a strong showing at the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble, but she was not in the ring for long.

Bryan Alvarez discussed WWE’s decision to only have Roxanne Perez in the ring for less than 5 minutes on Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez believes she should have stayed in the ring longer because she is the NXT Women’s Champion. WWE, on the other hand, had their reasons for keeping her time limited.

“The explanation was, ‘well, she has a title match on Tuesday,'” Alvarez said. “We wanted to make sure she didn’t get hurt.”

When Alvarez’s WWE source said “Tuesday,” they may have misspoken because Roxanne is not scheduled to wrestle tomorrow night. The source was most likely referring to her title match at NXT Vengeance Day this Saturday. This Saturday, she will defend her title against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat Match.

Roxanne has received a lot of praise from fans and company personnel, and it is expected that she will become a big star on the main roster, so she will have plenty of Royal Rumble moments in the coming years.