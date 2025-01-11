Backstage News On Why RUSH And Dralistico Have Been Absent From AEW TV

AEW stars and real-life brothers RUSH and Dralistico have reportedly been absent from TV since the end of October due to family matters.

According to Fightful Select, the two have been absent from AEW television because they took liberties with an opponent after a match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that RUSH and Dralistico were set to be added to the tag team title matchup at Full Gear but were pulled after the incident that saw LFI get physical with Richard Holliday as he was being checked on by a medic on the episode of Rampage that aired on November 13.